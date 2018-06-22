Goldmoney Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, First-Ever Annual Profit, and 90% Growth in Tangible Capital at Year End Fiscal 2018

• 68% Per-Share Year-over-Year growth in gold-denominated Tangible Capital per share, highlighting management’s focus on a positive Return on Metal Weight (“ROMW”) on an annual basis.

Goldmoney Inc. Annual Shareholder Letter

We have prepared an annual shareholder letter, which includes additional information about the fiscal 2018 financial results and non-financial progress. Read Goldmoney’s 2018 letter to investors here.

Goldmoney Inc. New Corporate Video

The company is proud to share a new Corporate Video which can be found here.

Comments from Management

Roy Sebag, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc.:

Fiscal 2018 was an excellent year for Goldmoney. I have prepared an extensive letter to investors which I hope our shareholders will take the time to read for a deeper dive into our results and future outlook.

James Turk, Lead Director of Goldmoney Inc.:

I congratulate the entire Goldmoney team for these exceptional results. While there are many aspects of the report worth noting, it is particularly gratifying to see the annual increase in Tangible Capital and the 68% per share yearly ROMW. These two metrics show that Goldmoney is accumulating real wealth for its shareholders.

Josh Crumb, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Goldmoney Inc.:

Goldmoney continues to take a long-term approach to maximizing shareholder value, recognizing that an annual group profit is the only sustainable way to realize our growth mission while still providing clients with the assurance of a sound and conservative balance sheet. As Roy further details in his annual letter, we are pleased with the Year over Year financial results and other qualitative and quantitative assessments of the group’s growing businesses. While the North American and European retail precious metals industry continues to face the dual challenge of decade-low consumer engagement in many products and extremely low realized volatility in dealing, Goldmoney is thriving. In what appears to be a challenging market for others, we continue to grow top line revenue and market share by focusing on delivering our clients increased platform services, the industry’s most trusted thought leadership, and continuous improvements in technology-driven engagement. We continue to invest in the Goldmoney group brands and position Goldmoney shareholders for increased demand across our products as the business cycle turns, where we believe clients will increasingly seek the safety of precious metals and alternative money outside of the core banking system during the ongoing unwind of the extraordinary monetary policy experiments and central bank interest rate-price fixing that has dominated capital markets for nearly a decade now. Looking ahead to Fiscal 2019, we hope to deliver another year of strong per-share ROMW gains as we deliver on our group’s investments in Menē and its spinout on the TSX Venture; BlockVault and our first corporate clients in institutional crypto-custody launching this summer.

Conference Call Information

The company will be hosting its annual conference call at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 22, to discuss earnings and provide a general corporate update. The call is open to investors and will be held by Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney Inc., and Josh Crumb, Chief Strategy Officer of Goldmoney Inc.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company’s performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company’s operating results.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gain1 is a non IFRS financial measure. This figure excludes from comprehensive gain (loss) the impact of the following amounts: (i) any gains or losses on precious metals inventory, (ii) non-cash items, including the amortization of intangible assets or stock-based compensation, (iii) the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses, and (iv) unrealized gains or losses on investments held for sale. Refer to the MD&A for a detailed breakdown of these items.

Non-IFRS Cash Gain is a non IFRS financial measure. This figure excludes from comprehensive gain (loss) the impact of non-cash items, including the amortization of intangible assets or stock-based compensation. Refer to the MD&A for a detailed breakdown of these items.

Tangible Common Equity is a non-IFRS measure. This figure excludes from total shareholder equity (i) intangibles, and (ii) goodwill, and is useful to demonstrate the tangible capital employed by the business.

For a full reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2018.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding $1.8 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

