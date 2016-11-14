Goldmoney Inc. Reduces Network Fees and Doubles Golden Heart™ Rewards

Nov 14, 2016

TORONTO – (November 14, 2016) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (the “Company”), a financial technology company operating a global, 100% reserved gold-based financial network, today announced it is reinvesting in the platform and giving back to its users by reducing user deposit, redemption, and vault-to-vault exchange fees by 50%, and doubling user referral rewards for its Golden Heart™ Program.

Goldmoney Network users can now purchase, redeem, and exchange gold between vault locations for 0.5% above the spot gold price. Gold transfers and gifts remain free on the network, and storage up to 1,000 grams will continue to be provided without charge. Additionally, Goldmoney Personal users can now earn two times the bonus gold through the Golden Heart program when those who they invite to join the network make a deposit of 0.1 grams or more within the first seven days of signing up.

Since becoming a publicly traded company, Goldmoney Inc. has generated continued revenue growth and remains committed to its core mission: democratizing access to stable and secure savings by making physical gold accessible and frictionless to everyone. The most important stakeholders in achieving its mission are the Company’s growing community of users; therefore, its committed to delivering additional value to them until it succeeds in making gold as frictionless as any other medium of exchange and eliminates barriers to access in both fees and banking interoperability.

“Our growth in Q2 is due entirely to accelerated organic adoption, which has enabled us to further reinvest in the platform and give back to our users. We are passionate about making stable and secure gold savings accessible to everyone, and this 50% reduction in fees makes Goldmoney the least expensive route to physical gold by a wide margin,” said Josh Crumb, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Goldmoney Inc. “As our community continues to grow and loyally support the Network, we have decided to reward that loyalty by doubling Golden Heart referral payouts for Goldmoney Personal users.”

“The decision to reduce fees is consistent with our intelligent growth strategy; incurring minimal short-run underwriting costs will accelerate adoption and network velocity, increasing the long-run earnings power of the Network business,” said Roy Sebag, founder and CEO of Goldmoney Inc. “This virtuous feedback loop is the single most important factor to the future success of the company, and the costs incurred have minimal impact on our revenue when adjusting for growth, accelerated transaction velocity, and the revenue mix between Network, Wealth, and fees.”

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world’s largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.28 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.8 billion in client assets (as at November 11, 2016). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.

[email protected]

For more information:

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

647-499-6748

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.