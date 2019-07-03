Goldmoney Inc. Increases Ownership of Menē Inc.

Jul 3, 2019

TORONTO – (July 3, 2019) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, and Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē”), an online 24-karat jewelry brand, today announced that Goldmoney has agreed to increase its equity stake in Menē Inc.

Goldmoney has agreed to purchase from Roy Sebag, the Chief Executive Officer of Menē and Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney, 12,259,002 Class A common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.00 (the “Warrant Purchase Transaction”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A common share of Menē (“Class A Share”) for the payment of $0.10 per share until July 11, 2020.

Upon closing of the Warrant Purchase Transaction, Goldmoney will exercise the Warrants, providing Menē with $1,225,900 of additional working capital. As additional consideration for the Warrant Purchase Transaction, Goldmoney has agreed to reduce the payable Menē owes to it by $1,824,100.

Goldmoney and Menē are pleased to enter into this investment and payment arrangement to further increase the equity stake of Goldmoney in Menē. The Warrant Purchase Transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including the approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Related Party Transaction

The Warrant Purchase Transaction is a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”); however, minority approval requirements under MI 61-101 do not apply pursuant to section 5.7(a) as the consideration for the Warrants do not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of either Mene or Goldmoney. Moreover, Goldmoney and Mene are exempted from the formal valuation requirements under section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) thereof. Each independent director of Mene and Goldmoney have approved the Warrant Purchase Transaction between Goldmoney and Roy Sebag and there has been no contrary view or abstention by any independent director. Upon conversion of the Warrants into Class A Shares, Goldmoney will have ownership, control or direction over 76,773,053 Class B common shares of Mene (“Class B Shares”) and 12,259,002 Class A Shares (representing 56% and 11.4% of the issued and outstanding of each class of Mene shares, respectively).

Early Warning Disclosure

Goldmoney does not currently own, control or have direction over any Class A Shares. Upon closing of the Warrant Purchase Transaction, Goldmoney will hold 12,259,002 Warrants or 11.4% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares on a partially-diluted basis before exercise, and 11.4% on a non-diluted basis after exercise. The Class A Shares were acquired by Goldmoney for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, Goldmoney may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership in, control or direction over securities of the Mene through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Goldmoney is 334 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1R4.

In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and National Instrument and 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of Warrants by Goldmoney will be filed under Mene’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com upon closing of the Warrant Purchase Transaction.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused company that safeguards $1.8 billion of assets owned by clients located in over 150 countries. The company’s activities include: sale and purchase of precious metals and their storage through Goldmoney.com, online jewelry retailing through Mene.com (TSX-V: MENE), coin and bar sales and purchases through SchiffGold.com, and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com. Through these businesses Goldmoney provides its shareholders with long-term exposure to the precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create beautifully crafted jewelry that endures as a store of value.

For more information about Menē, visit mene.com.

