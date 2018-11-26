Goldmoney Inc. Announces Update of Distribution of Menē Inc. (TSXV:MENE)

Nov 26, 2018

TORONTO – (November 26, 2018) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, announced today an update on the pro rata distribution of Menē Inc. Class B subordinate voting shares to Goldmoney shareholders, as previously announced on November 14, 2018. The details of the distribution are summarized below:

Issuer: Goldmoney Inc. (“Goldmoney”) Security: Common shares Issuer’s symbol: XAU Transaction: Goldmoney will distribute to its shareholders on a pro rata basis 3.99 million Class B subordinate voting shares of Menē Inc. (the “Menē Shares”), a TSX Venture listed company (Symbol: MENE) or approximately 0.05195 of a Menē Share for each common share of Goldmoney held as of close of business on the record date. Record date: November 30, 2018 Ex-distribution date: November 29, 2018 Payable date: December 7, 2018 Fractional entitlement: Fractional Shares of Menē will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

