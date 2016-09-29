Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of ShareholdersSep 29, 2016
TORONTO, ONTARIO – (September 29, 2016) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held in Toronto on Thursday September 29, 2016. A total of 33,965,341 common shares, representing 50.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.
By a vote by way of show of hands, all six directors of the Company were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
|Director Nominee
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Roy Sebag
|22,427,049
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.01%
|Joshua Crumb
|22,427,249
|99.99%
|1,500
|0.01%
|Mahendra Naik
|22,417,729
|99.99%
|11,020
|0.05%
|James Turk
|22,427,249
|99.99%
|1,500
|0.01%
|Hector Fleming
|22,426,249
|99.99%
|2,500
|0.01%
|Leslie D. Biddle
|22,416,910
|99.99%
|11,839
|0.05%
By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of approving the Company’s new 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation thereunder of all outstanding options granted pursuant to the Company’s previous option plan.
