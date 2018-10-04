Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Oct 4, 2018

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held in Toronto on October 1, 2018. A total of 46,848,497 common shares, representing 60.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.

By a vote by way of show of hands, six directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by management proxy:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Roy Sebag 27,042,499 97.51% 689,764 2.49% Joshua Crumb 27,042,499 97.51% 689,764 2.49% Mahendra Naik 27,422,970 98.88% 309,293 1.12% James Turk 27,417,882 98.87% 314,381 1.13% Andres Finkielsztain 27,109,160 97.75% 623,103 2.25% Stefan Wieler 25,232,254 90.99% 2,500,009 9.01%

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, with votes “for” totaling 27,425,346 common shares, representing 98.89% of common shares voted by way of management proxy.

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders also voted in favour of the following matters, as described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 28, 2018:

An ordinary resolution to approve amendments to the Company’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”) to reserve an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company for issuance under the RSU Plan, with votes “for” totalling 19,995,300 common shares, representing 72.1% of common shares voted by management proxy; and

A special resolution to approve the reduction of the Company’s stated capital through the distribution of subordinate voting class B shares in the capital of Menē that the Company owns on a pro rata basis to all shareholders of the Company, with votes “for” totalling 27,365,020 common shares, representing 98.68% of common shares voted by management proxy.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries:

Renee Wei

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.

[email protected]

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647-499-6749

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.