Goldmoney Inc. Announces Compliance with Shariah Standard on Gold

Jan 23, 2017

Goldmoney Network Accounts and Wealth Holdings Endorsed as Shariah-Compliant by Amanie Advisors

TORONTO – (January 23, 2017) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney”), the world’s 100% reserved gold-based financial network, today announced that Goldmoney Network accounts and Wealth Holdings have been endorsed as Shariah-compliant by the Shariah Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors, which issued the fatwa in accordance with the Shariah Standard on Gold set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and developed in cooperation with the World Gold Council.

Islamic investors can now instantly purchase, save, and transact in gold globally on the Goldmoney platform through Shariah-compliant Network accounts and Wealth Holdings.

“Our platform democratizes access to 100% reserved and allocated gold-based savings, payments, and investment solutions, and provides citizens worldwide with the choice to save and transact in a global money that protects their purchasing power and safeguards their wealth,” said Josh Crumb, chief strategy officer of Goldmoney Inc. “We implement global best practices in account security, regulatory oversight, and compliance, and are committed to providing current and prospective clients with full platform transparency.”

“As a company with an increasingly global client base, our compliance with Shariah law is an important step in our growth, enabling us to expand our offerings to the Islamic market,” said Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney Inc. “Gold is a powerful portfolio diversifier, and we’re proud to offer Islamic investors superior access to Shariah-compliant gold-based savings, payments, and wealth management services and help further the use of gold bullion in Islamic finance.”

Shariah-Compliant Goldmoney Accounts, Products & Services

Goldmoney Personal: Self-directed individual savings, payments, and global gold transfers; gold storage and insurance provided without charge up to 1,000 grams.

Goldmoney Business: Global payment solutions; enhanced payout and invoicing capabilities; gold storage and insurance provided without charge up to 1,000 grams.

Goldmoney Wealth Holdings: Enhanced Goldmoney experience provides access to all precious metals, nine currencies, dedicated Relationship Managers, and the Goldmoney Concierge service.

Goldmoney Physical: Physical metal redemption and delivery in the form of coins, GoldCubes™, and bars.

Goldmoney Mastercard® Prepaid Cards: Plastic cards available to Network users in USD, EUR, GBP and CHF; 18K gold and silver cards available to Goldmoney Wealth clients in USD, GBP, and EUR.

For more information about Goldmoney’s Shariah compliance, visit: goldmoney.com/shariah-compliant.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world’s largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.36 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.78 billion in client assets (as at January 22, 2017). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

