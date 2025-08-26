Goldmoney Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

Aug 26, 2025

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 25, 2025 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announces that is has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to BDO Canada LLP (the “Successor Auditor”).

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor has resigned effective August 14, 2025, and the Board of Directors has appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 19, to hold such office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports on the financial statements of the Company for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for the period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal year up to and including the effective date of resignation. There were also no reportable events as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, confirming that they agree with the information contained in such notice.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com .

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.