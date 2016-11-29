Goldmoney Inc. Announces Board Appointment

Nov 29, 2016

TORONTO – (November 29, 2016) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney”), a financial technology company operating a global, 100% reserved gold-based financial network, today announced the appointment of Stefan Wieler to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Stefan was previously appointed as Vice President of Research for Goldmoney in September 2015. An acclaimed commodities market strategist, Stefan previously served as a Vice President of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs. He also served as head of research and analysis at BBL Commodities, a commodity-focused hedge fund that returned 51.3% net of fees in 2014 and went on to become the second-best performing absolute return fund tracked by Hedge Fund Intelligence and win “New Fund of the Year” at the Absolute Return Awards. Stefan holds an honours Master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of Zurich. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.

Goldmoney Inc. also announced that Hector Fleming has decided to retire from the Goldmoney Board of Directors following the Company’s successful 2015 acquisition and succeeding integration of Goldmoney Wealth.

“We thank Hector and the Fleming family for their guidance and long-time contribution to Goldmoney,” said Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney Inc. “Their vision and support for our mission was instrumental in bringing the platforms together, and we wish them success in their future endeavours.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Stefan to the Goldmoney Board of Directors, a pre-launch investor in the Goldmoney Network who remains committed to the Company’s long-term mission of democratizing access to gold,” said Josh Crumb, chief strategy officer of Goldmoney Inc. “Our reputation as a highly-regarded and trusted financial services provider is central to the Company’s relationships with clients and stakeholders, and we believe Stefan exemplifies these qualities through the expert vision and thought leadership he provides.”

To view the Goldmoney Insights platform and Goldmoney Price Framework, please visit: https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/gold-price-framework-vol-1

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world’s largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.3 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.8 billion in client assets (as at November 28, 2016). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

