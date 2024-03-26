Goldmoney Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Mar 26, 2024

TORONTO – (March 26, 2024) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Ty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 31, 2024. Mr. Ty will succeed Mr. Mark Olson, following his retirement as CFO. Mr. Olson will remain in advisory capacity with the company for an appropriate period to ensure a smooth transition in CFO roles.

Mr. Ty will report to Goldmoney’s CEO, Roy Sebag, and will oversee the company’s financial operations. Mr. Ty most recently served as founder and CEO of Ty Consulting Inc. which provided financial reporting, and accounting services to TSX and TSXV listed companies. Prior to that, Mr. Ty was a manager at Ernst and Young LLP in Vancouver within the commercial real estate, technology, and financial services audit team. Mr. Ty holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Accountant.

“I would like to thank Mark Olson for his contributions to Goldmoney Inc. over the past four years. Together, we achieved a great deal and repositioned the group for long-term success. On behalf of the entire Goldmoney Inc. team, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” said Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney Inc.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Financial Officer at Goldmoney. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of this remarkable company. Throughout my tenure, I have had the pleasure of working alongside dedicated colleagues and witnessing firsthand the innovative spirit that drives Goldmoney forward. While I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role, I am confident in the future of Goldmoney and expect the Company to continue its trajectory of success. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Goldmoney team and wish them continued prosperity in the years ahead.”

About Goldmoney Inc.

Founded in 2001, Goldmoney (TSX:XAU) is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, Goldmoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Mark Olson

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7175

