Goldmoney Gift Guide

Nov 29, 2016

Goldmoney takes the guesswork out of holiday shopping with timeless gifts your loved ones will treasure.

Timeless Gifts That Last a Lifetime

Simply redeem your gold balance to choose from a wide selection of Goldmoney Physical products to gift your friends and family, including sovereign gold coins from around the world (Canadian Maple Leaf, Austrian Philharmonic, and Australian Kangaroo), 10g Goldmoney GoldCubes™ and gold bars (available in 10oz, 100g, and 1kg). Our GoldCubes, 100g Goldmoney bars, and 1 kilo gold bars have the highest purity available on the market at .9999.

Send the Gift of Gold

Planning to send money to loved ones around the world or looking for great last-minute gift ideas this holiday season?

Gift gold value as a P2P transfer with two clicks. With deposit and redemption fees of only 0.50%, the Goldmoney Network is simply the best way to transfer value globally.

Select the gift icon within your online dashboard or in the Goldmoney App (iOS & Android) to send a personalized #GiftofGold for free to anyone* via their email address or mobile phone number, and help family and friends grow their gold savings!



#GiftofGold recipients can keep the gold balance as savings, spend it as they wish by redeeming to their bank account or a Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid, or take physical delivery in the form of gold coins, GoldCubes™ or gold bars. If recipients do not accept your gift by signing up for a free Goldmoney account within 72 hours, the gold value will be returned to your balance.

*Please note the #GiftofGold feature is not available in some U.S. states. Learn more here.