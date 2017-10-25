Goldmoney ‎Completes $30 Million CAD Bought Deal Financing

Oct 25, 2017

TORONTO- (October 25, 2017) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company today informs it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement (the “Offering”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. and including Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 6,976,744 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $4.30 CAD per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $29,999,999.20 CAD.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund further development of the blockchain custodial architecture and software infrastructure for its new BlockVault Inc. subsidiary and ColdBlocks™ product offerings.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Underwriters received a 5.0% cash commission.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring on February 26, 2018.

“We welcome our newest institutional investors and thank them for their vote of confidence. With the culmination of this financing, Goldmoney now counts four of the world’s largest asset managers as shareholders,” said Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag. “Following this raise, Goldmoney has a formidable capital position with nearly $150 million of group shareholder equity, zero debt, and $1.8 billion of fee-paying client assets under custody. We have reached this position of strategic importance in less than three years since launching BitGold as an idea, demonstrating the groups’ versatility and experience in building businesses, operating those businesses profitably, engaging capital markets, and executing accretive M&A.”

“Over the past month since our first BlockVault announcement, Goldmoney has made good progress in building the BlockVault infrastructure in Toronto and Zug, Switzerland, and engaging prospective institutional clients and partners globally. Our innovative approach to custody, security, and compliance through the unique ColdBlocks™ product offering has been very well received by both traditional financial institutions and the crypto asset community alike,” said Josh Crumb, Goldmoney CFO. “With the closing of this financing, we look forward to hitting the ground running with new investments in BlockVault personnel and software development, and will report key progress and potential partnerships as they develop over the coming months and quarters.”

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.

[email protected]

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer & CFO

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647-499-6748

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speaks only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the Offering and (ii) the use of the proceeds of the Offering. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.