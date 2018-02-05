Goldmoney Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and New Board Member

Feb 5, 2018

TORONTO – (February 5, 2018) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney”)(the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced changes to the Company’s Executive Management and Board of Directors. Goldmoney is pleased to appoint Steve Fray as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Mr. Fray, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Company, will replace Josh Crumb, who remains Chief Strategy Officer and Director of the Company – roles he has served since co-founding the Company in 2014.

The Company also announces the appointment of Andres Finkielsztain to Goldmoney Board of Directors, replacing Leslie D. Biddle, who will be stepping down from the Goldmoney Board as of today’s announcement. The Company would like to thank Ms. Biddle for her service to Goldmoney over the past two years as the Company transitioned from a fintech startup to a profitable financial service company.

“Steve has been an invaluable part of the Goldmoney group since he joined just over one year ago. He has quickly shown expertise and leadership in every finance and chain of integrity function, which made this appointment to CFO the logical next step for the Goldmoney Board,” said Crumb. “We are also proud to welcome Andres to the Board of Directors. Andres has been a valued investor and supporter of the Goldmoney platform and mission since he first backed the Company in the BitGold angel financing round. I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Leslie for her Board service and advice over the last few years, as she has been a strong supporter of the Company for many years – even before we launched the first BitGold platform.”

Steve Fray is an experienced fintech executive with over 20 years of experience in finance, technology, and auditing. He has extensive experience building and leading finance teams in global companies with significant operating scale and complexity. Prior to joining Goldmoney Inc., Steve was Vice President of Finance at Guestlogix; Senior Finance Manager at the Accountant General, Department of Bermuda; and held numerous audit roles at KPMG LLP. Steve joined Goldmoney Inc. in early 2017 as Director of Finance. Steve is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified General Accountant (CGA), Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA-UK), Certified Public Accountant (CPA-USA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA-USA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE-USA), and holds several designations and professional affiliations including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from the University of Manchester.

Andres Finkielsztain is the Founding Managing Partner of FinkWald LLC, a private investment office specializing in private equity, real estate, media, and technology. Andres is also the co-head of the Special Situations division at Banco Industrial in Argentina, where he analyzes and provides financing solutions to Argentinean-based companies and institutions. Andres previously served as a financial advisor for Soros Brothers Investments (SBI), a private investment office founded in 2011 by Alexander and Gregory Soros, and as an analyst for Emerging Markets at Soros Fund Management LLC. Andres also worked at J.P. Morgan for over 10 years in various capacities within Asset Management, including the role of Global Investment Opportunity and Emerging Markets Specialist. Andres graduated with a BA in Economics from Bard College where he served as the President of a Latin American organization.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding $1.8 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

