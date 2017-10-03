Goldmoney ‎Announces $30 Million CAD Financing

Oct 3, 2017

TORONTO – (October 3, 2017) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. and including Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”), which has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 6,976,744 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$4.30 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million CAD (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

It is expected that the Shares will be offered to “accredited investors” in all of the provinces of Canada (other than the Province of Quebec) pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exempt Distributions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

The Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2017, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters. Closing of the Offering would be subject to certain conditions typical for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive on closing of the Offering a cash fee of 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the company has agreed to pay an adviser fee of $90,000 to B. Riley & Co., LLC. in connection with Corporate Advisers services.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.

[email protected]

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer & CFO

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647-499-6748

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.