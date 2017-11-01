Flagship Goldmoney Presentation Centre Opens in Toronto

We are excited to open doors to the new flagship Goldmoney Branch in Toronto! We invite existing Goldmoney clients to visit and speak face-to-face with a Goldmoney Representative, there to provide you with a high touch customer experience.

What can you come to the branch for? Treat it as you would your traditional bank branch or a learning centre. We are there to educate, troubleshoot, listen to feedback, have an opportunity to meet with our clients, and support new clients with an exceptional in-store experience.

Visit the Goldmoney Branch for: