Flagship Goldmoney Presentation Centre Opens in Toronto

Nov 1, 2017
We are excited to open doors to the new flagship Goldmoney Branch in Toronto! We invite existing Goldmoney clients to visit and speak face-to-face with a Goldmoney Representative, there to provide you with a high touch customer experience.
What can you come to the branch for? Treat it as you would your traditional bank branch or a learning centre. We are there to educate, troubleshoot, listen to feedback, have an opportunity to meet with our clients, and support new clients with an exceptional in-store experience. 
Visit the Goldmoney Branch for:
  • In-person Goldmoney Holding demonstrations
  • “Lunch and learns” covering all that the Goldmoney Holding has to offer
  • Onsite Holding application
  • An extensive library of books recommended by the Goldmoney Insights Research Team
  • Delivery of verification documents requested by our onboarding team
  • A high touch client service experience
  • Goldmoney hats and t-shirts
Goldmoney Flagship Toronto Branch
Click to view a virtual tour.