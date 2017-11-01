Flagship Goldmoney Presentation Centre Opens in Toronto

|We are excited to open doors to the new flagship Goldmoney Branch in Toronto! We invite existing Goldmoney clients to visit and speak face-to-face with a Goldmoney Representative, there to provide you with a high touch customer experience.
|What can you come to the branch for? Treat it as you would your traditional bank branch or a learning centre. We are there to educate, troubleshoot, listen to feedback, have an opportunity to meet with our clients, and support new clients with an exceptional in-store experience.
|Visit the Goldmoney Branch for:
|
- In-person Goldmoney Holding demonstrations
- “Lunch and learns” covering all that the Goldmoney Holding has to offer
- Onsite Holding application
- An extensive library of books recommended by the Goldmoney Insights Research Team
- Delivery of verification documents requested by our onboarding team
- A high touch client service experience
- Goldmoney hats and t-shirts
|
|Click to view a virtual tour.