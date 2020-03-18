COVID-19 Update – Our Commitment to You

Mar 18, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to affect global markets and economies, we wanted to reassure you that Goldmoney is well positioned to continue our global operations while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our employees.

With almost 20 years of experience in the precious metals industry, including times of significant volatility and uncertainty, Goldmoney is committed to meeting your needs in a secure and reliable manner.

Managing Record Demands

Clients around the world are seeking safety in physical precious metals during the market turmoil and we, as the industry leader, are seeing increased demand. This is a scenario we are well-prepared to handle — our technical architecture is designed to support heavy volumes and we have strategically increased our inventory of physical precious metals in various vault locations in anticipation of potential disruptions.

Our business is designed from the ground up to be resilient, and our geographically diversified teams are equipped to work remotely at full capacity. Please note that Client confidentiality and information security remain of paramount importance and Goldmoney remote access maintains the highest levels of security.

Our Price Guarantee

While some of our competitors have introduced steep price increases and other restrictive measures due to logistical and financial challenges, Goldmoney is proud to continue to offer our best-in-industry prices: 0.5% buy and sell fees and low storage costs that includes full insurance.

Branches and Relationship Management

To ensure the safety of our clients and our employees, all Goldmoney branch locations are closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.

Our Management team has activated secure remote working meaning our Relationship team can quickly transition and are well equipped to answer any questions with the same responsiveness you require and expect from us. You are always welcome to reach out through [email protected] or by sending a secure message to our team through your Holding.

It’s our privilege and honour to be your trusted precious metals custodian. We are committed to keeping you informed and will continue to provide you with the support that you need during these challenging times.

