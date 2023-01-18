Mark Olson

Chief Financial Officer

Mark began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a premier global services provider. Mark subsequently managed the corporate reporting for Zi Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP., publicly traded companies engaged in the software and renewable energy sectors. Mark also worked on a number of consulting engagements in the hedge fund, and technology sectors, working at RBC as a Senior Manager before joining Goldmoney Inc. in 2020.

Mark currently holds the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.