Alessandro Premoli

Alessandro "Alex" Premoli is the Chief Technology Officer of Goldmoney. He is the architect of the Goldmoney proprietary platform, and leads the Goldmoney development team in Milan, Italy.

Over the last decade, he has developed encrypted storage and messaging systems for highly sensitive, data-intensive organizations, gaining comprehensive experience in security, cryptography and digital signature solutions.

He is passionate about open-source projects and is an active committer to the FreeBSD Project under the moniker "Alex Dupre". He holds a Masters Degree in Informatics from the University of Milano-Bicocca.