Director of Global Communications

Renee Wei is Director of Global Communications at Goldmoney Inc. Renee leads investor relations and oversees external communications for all divisions of the Goldmoney business.

Before joining Goldmoney, Renee spent 7 years as a financial journalist in some of Canada’s top business newsrooms: Bloomberg, Business News Network (BNN) and CBC. Having covered financial services, technology and commodity sectors, she has interviewed some of the world’s biggest business heavyweights and investment minds. Renee completed the Canadian Securities Course in 2014 and earned the Master of Journalism degree from Carleton University in 2011. Born and raised in China, Renee is a native Mandarin speaker.