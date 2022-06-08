Rachel Stonier

Head of Treasury & Physical Metal Strategy

Rachel joined Goldmoney in 2016 and has developed an intimate understanding of the precious metals space during this time. Holding LBMA qualifications and having oversight of the physical metal procurement and vaulting activities with Goldmoney’s reputable supply partners. Her role ensures the integrity of client cash and metal assets through dedicated treasury services and oversight.

Prior to joining Goldmoney, Rachel has worked in the Channel Islands, London and Zurich in private banking and portfolio and asset management roles, using this experience in bringing a client-centric approach to the way the operations are managed at Goldmoney